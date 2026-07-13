Clear all NHIS insurance claims before Aug 31: Tamil Nadu government

In a circular, Director of Treasuries and Accounts T Charusree instructed all Joint Directors of Health Services and District Treasury Officers to convene DLEC meetings immediately to dispose of pending claims under NHIS 2021 (Employees) and NHIS 2022 (Pensioners), including claims arising from court orders.

According to the circular, all claims received up to May 31 must be placed before the DLEC and disposed of on or before July 31. Claims received up to June 30 should be cleared by August 31, 2026. The department directed that no claim should remain pending beyond the prescribed timelines.