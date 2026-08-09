Clear 10 lakh paddy bag pile-up at DPCs: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani said paddy bags were lying unprocured in several parts of the Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts, including Papanasam, Ammapettai, Thiruvaiyaru, Mannargudi, Kudavasal, Nannilam, and Valangaiman.

He alleged that the suspension of procurement was due to the failure to provide sufficient trucks to transport paddy already procured from the DPCs to warehouses. This has disrupted the entire chain of transporting paddy from procurement centres to warehouses and subsequently to rice mills, he said.

Anbumani condemned the government's alleged negligence and lack of planning, stating that farmers had harvested the crop after immense hard work but were now unable to sell their produce within the stipulated period.