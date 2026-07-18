Cleanse education mafia, spare peaceful protesters, says CPM

Shanmugam further said the crackdown was aimed at diverting attention from the "failure" of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He urged all democratic forces across the country to unite and protest against what he described as a "cowardly act of repression."

He also asserted that the movement by protesting youth at Jantar Mantar would shake the foundations of those in power, adding that they would not be intimidated by repression.

The CPM leader demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.