Cleanliness workers protest in Chengalpattu GH demanding pay hike

CHENNAI: Cleanliness workers protested in the Chengalpattu GH on Tuesday morning demanding a pay hike.

More than 400 cleanliness workers are working in the Chengalpattu GH under a private firm.

On Tuesday morning hundreds of cleanliness workers gathered in the hospital and protested against the firm for not offering them a hike in salary.

The workers claimed that most of them have been working for more than 10 years but their salaries have not increased over the years. They also said that even if they work on all the 30 days they are not being paid for all the 30 days.

The protestors claimed that in Rajiv Gandhi GH the workers are being paid for their work without any issues but in Chengalpattu they are put to suffer.

Following the protest the staff from the private firm visited the spot and held peace talks with the protestors but since they were not listening to them the Chengalpattu Thaluk police visited the GH and promised the workers that they would ask the firm to provide the salary properly and also try to get the hike.

Later after three hours the workers gave up their protest and resumed their work.