Cleanliness worker lands in prison for killing stray puppies in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A sanitary worker was arrested for killing three puppies in Tiruchy on Thursday. It is said, R Latha (32), a resident from Municipal colony in Poosari street here has been taking care of street dogs near her house.

It is said, one of the dogs laid puppies recently and they used to play on the street. On Thursday while the puppies were playing, Veera alias Veeraiyyan (22) a temporary sanitary staff in the City Corporation had attacked them with a wooden log under the influence of alcohol in which three puppies died.

Soon, Latha lodged a complaint with Fort police who registered a case and arrested Veeraiyyan. Subsequently, he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.