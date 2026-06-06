Cleanliness worker cleans toilet with bare hands in Tirupur; SC/ST panel seeks report

The commission took suo-motu cognisance of the matter following reports and videos circulating on social media that purportedly showed a cleanliness worker engaged in manual scavenging prohibited under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The issue is that Chandran, a cleanliness worker, was made to remove human waste with his bare hands at a public toilet located at the Kumaran Bus Terminus in Kovilvazhi on Dharapuram Road, under Ward 60 of the Tirupur Corporation, on June 1. It is said that he was assigned the task without safety equipment such as gloves, masks or other protective gear.