Cleanliness worker attends to patient at Vandavasi government hospital

TIRVANNAMALAI: A video of a cleanliness worker allegedly adjusting the IV drip needle on a patient's hand, while holding a broom, at a government hospital in Vandavasi has gone viral on social media.
The video was recorded by the patient's relative. Some social activists have questioned how a cleanliness worker was allowed to attend to a patient while carrying out cleaning work at a government hospital.
They expressed concern that such practices could increase the risk of infection among patients and questioned how the incident occurred without the knowledge of the chief medical officer.
The activists have urged the district administration and the chief medical officer of the government hospital to ensure that such incidents do not recur.