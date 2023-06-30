Cleaner’s death: NCSC seeks report from State govt

NEW DELHI: Taking strong note of the death of a man while cleaning sewer in Cuddalore district, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the state government seeking an action taken report in the matter, according to a statement issued on Thursday.



The commission has asked the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Deputy Collector of Cuddalore and the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter and submit the action taken report immediately through post or email.



NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla asked the senior state officials to also provide relevant documents related to the case, including a copy of FIR, medical reports of the deceased and amount of relief provided to his family.



According to the statement, the NCSC received information from state BJP president K Annamalai that the man tragically died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer in Pennadam town of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on May 24.



The Tamil Nadu BJP president has alleged that a CPM councillor was responsible for the incident.



In the written complaint to the NCSC, Annamalai said, “On the basis of a complaint received from the deceased’s wife, the Pennadam police station filed an FIR against the councillor, but no action was initiated on the perpetrators of the crime.”



“On June 7 when state secretary of BJP Tamil Nadu SG Suryah exposed the double standards of the Communist party and called for police action against the councillor, the police arrested the BJP leader instead of the councillor,” he added.

