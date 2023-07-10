Clay doll found at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) recently found a clay doll at the Vembakottai excavation site in Virudhunagar district.

"A clay doll of a male figure which was painted with black color has been found at the Vembakottai excavation site. The headdress and the lip smile are polished. The eyes and their blows are drawn in the shape of a kayal. The mouth, nose and ears are thickly developed. The figure measures 2.28 cm high, 2.15 cm wide and 1.79 cm thick. This male effigy flint doll found at a depth of 40 cm is believed to belong to the prehistoric period," said Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Archaeology.

The second phase of excavation started on April 6, 2023 along the northern bank of Vaippar river at Vembakottai.

The second phase of archaeological excavation in Vembakottai has led to the discovery of over 800 artefacts in the last three months.

“We have found over 800 artefacts, mostly terracotta era lobes, smoking pipe, spindle whorl, copper coin and glass beads,” said site Director Pon Baskar. The excavation would go on till September.