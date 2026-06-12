Classify Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi as honour crime districts: TNUEF

The demand comes in the wake of the alleged honour killing of 19-year-old Abiselvi. According to the organisation, Abiselvi, who belonged to a backward community, had been in a relationship with Dalit youth Hariprasad for the past three years.

Condemning the incident, the organisation said it was the fifth honour killing reported in the erstwhile Tirunelveli district, comprising Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, within a span of two months.