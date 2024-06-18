Classes 1 to 10 students in Tamil Nadu will be served sweet pongal for Karunanidhi's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Continuing the practice of serving sweet pongal, a sweet delicacy during special occasions to Tamil Nadu school students, the government has allocated Rs 4.27 crore.

As per the circular from the department, pongal will be served for students from classes 1 to 10, who are the beneficiaries of the mid-day meal scheme.

And, the Pongal for the students is being served celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3.

However, as per the social welfare commissioner, the sweet pongal will be served to students along with the lunch, deferring from the regular practice of only serving pongal, during such occasions.

The delicacy will be served for 42.71 lakh students at the estimated cost of 4.27 crore, which will be used for the purchase of jiggery, ghee, cashew and cardamom along with other materials.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), the class 12 students who have applied for retotalling of answer sheets for the board exams in 2023-24 academic year, have been directed to download the mark sheets from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in from June 18.

And, there is no change of marks for roll numbers not mentioned in the list, DGE stated.