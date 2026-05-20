Class X results: Chennai corporation schools secured 89 percent pass, record 3 percent jump from last year 

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) run schools have registered significant performance, securing an 89 percent overall pass percentage in the class 10 board examination results announced on Wednesday. This pass percentage saw an 3 per cent increase compared to the previous academic year.
In the 2026 board examination held in March, a total of 7081 students appeared for the examinations and as many as 6,271 successfully passed from 81 high and higher secondary schools of GCC.
This time too, the gender-wise data reveals that girls performed better than boys, securing a pass percentage of 89.88 per cent (3,156 out of 3,511 girls passed) compared to 87.25 per cent for boys (3,115 out of 3,570 boys passed).
Adding to the civic body’s milestone, a fleet of 22 out of the 81 High and Higher Secondary Schools functioning under the GCC Education Department achieved a 100 per cent pass result.
Notable corporation schools that secured 100 percent results are CHS Kaladipet, Thiruvotriyur), CHS Ganesapuram, Vyasarpadi), CHS Goyathope, Pudupet, CUHS Washermanpet, CHS Kamarajapuram and CHS Kallikuppam, Ambattur, CBHSS and CGHSS Nungambakkam, CHSS Choolaimedu, and CHS Alandur.
It may be noted that 13 students scored a perfect centum across subjects. Subject Science led the chart with six centums , three each boys and girls, followed by Social Science with five centums two boys and three girls. Meanwhile, Tamil and Mathematics recorded one centum each, both achieved by girl students.
As many as 1,846 students scored above 350 marks out of 500, with 625 girls and 490 boys. In the highest bracket of 451 to 500 marks, 153 students cleared the milestones, including 105 girls and 48 boys. The 401–450 marks bracket saw 578 students, 353 girls and 225 boys. While 1,115 students scored between 351 and 400 marks, 625 girls and 490 boys.