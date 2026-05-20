Class X results: Chennai corporation schools secured 89 percent pass, record 3 percent jump from last year 

In the 2026 board examination held in March, a total of 7081 students appeared for the examinations and as many as 6,271 successfully passed from 81 high and higher secondary schools of GCC.

This time too, the gender-wise data reveals that girls performed better than boys, securing a pass percentage of 89.88 per cent (3,156 out of 3,511 girls passed) compared to 87.25 per cent for boys (3,115 out of 3,570 boys passed).