Class 9 students in rural TN can apply for Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRUST); check details

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that students studying in government-recognized schools in rural areas are eligible to apply for the Rural Talent Test (TRUST) for the academic year 2024-2025.

The test is scheduled to be held on December 14, 2024 (Saturday).

Application details and eligibility criteria:

In a notification issued by the Directorate, it was clarified that 9th-grade students studying in government-approved schools in rural areas for the 2024-2025 academic year can apply for the upcoming Rural Talent Test (TRUST).

To be eligible for the exam, students must meet the following criteria:

Income Limit:

The annual income of the student’s parent or guardian must not exceed ₹1 lakh.

Students will be required to submit an income certificate issued by the Revenue Department to verify eligibility.

Application Process: Students interested in applying must visit the official website of the Directorate (www.dge.tn.gov.in) to download the application form.

The exam fee is ₹5, and a service fee of ₹5 is also required. Completed applications, along with the fee, must be submitted to the respective school headmaster.

Deadline:

The last date for submitting applications is November 20, 2024.

Applications received after this date will be rejected.

Scholarship for Selected Students

The Directorate has also announced that 100 students from each revenue district (50 boys and 50 girls) will be selected for a scholarship.

These students will receive ₹1,000 annually for the entire duration of their studies from 9th to 12th grade.

It is important to note that students from municipal or city corporation areas are not eligible to apply for the Rural Students Talent Search Examination.

The test is specifically aimed at students from rural regions, to help identify and support their academic potential.