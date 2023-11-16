Class 9 student faints, dies in Pudukai govt school; parents suspect foul play

TIRUCHY: A 14-year-old boy fainted and died in Government High school in Pudukkottai and the parents resorted to a protest claiming some foul play in the death and demanded action on Wednesday.

S Marimuthu, resident ofMelmangalam near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai was pursuing Class 9 at Perungudi Government High School. It is said, Marimuthu was taking part in the Children’s Day celebration on Tuesday.

After the celebration, Marimuthu went to the first floor of the school. Subsequently, he was running back to the house but he fell down unconscious from the staircases.

Soon, the classmates attempted to rush him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. On being informed, relatives of Marimuthu gathered in front of the school and staged a protest. They claimed that there was foul play in the incident and demanded action.

The police registered a case and retrieved the video footage from the school and neighbouring places. Further investigations are on.