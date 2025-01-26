Class 9 student dies of electrocution in Sivaganga govt school lab, headmaster suspended

MADURAI: A day after a student was electrocuted at Government High School in Poyyavayal near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the school headmaster has been placed under suspension.

Sakthi Somaiya, a resident of Patharasankottai village of Aranthangi taluk in the neighbouring Pudukottai district, who studied Class 9, was electrocuted while doing electrical work on a switchboard in a high-tech school lab, sources said.

Sivaganga Chief Educational Officer A Balamuthu said the headmaster was suspended for his carelessness and an inquiry will be held.

The victim’s relatives lodged a protest demanding necessary action and sought adequate compensation.

Minister KR Periyakaruppan and and Collector Asha Ajith met the aggrieved family and gave a solatium of Rs 5 lakh announced by CM Stalin, sources said.