    Class 9 student dies of electrocution in Sivaganga govt school lab, headmaster suspended

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jan 2025 5:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-26 00:21:11  )
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A day after a student was electrocuted at Government High School in Poyyavayal near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, the school headmaster has been placed under suspension.

    Sakthi Somaiya, a resident of Patharasankottai village of Aranthangi taluk in the neighbouring Pudukottai district, who studied Class 9, was electrocuted while doing electrical work on a switchboard in a high-tech school lab, sources said.

    Sivaganga Chief Educational Officer A Balamuthu said the headmaster was suspended for his carelessness and an inquiry will be held.

    The victim’s relatives lodged a protest demanding necessary action and sought adequate compensation.

    Minister KR Periyakaruppan and and Collector Asha Ajith met the aggrieved family and gave a solatium of Rs 5 lakh announced by CM Stalin, sources said.

    Government high schoolSivagangaHeadmaster
    DTNEXT Bureau

