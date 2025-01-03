Class 8 student injured as wall collapses in Walajapet government school

CHENNAI: A class eight student of a government school in Walajapet was injured after the school wall collapsed on him.

The compound wall of government middle school located in Thenkadapanthangal, Walajapet collapsed during the lunch break time.

According to Thanthi TV reports, the injured student Harish suffered severe head injuries and was admitted in Ratnagiri private hospital for further treatment.

Revenue inspector and District education officers would conduct an inspection in the school, a report added.

Further details awaited.