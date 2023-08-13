Class 8 boys urinate in girl’s water bottle, dismissed

TIRUCHY: Two Class VIII students at a government high school in Pudukottai were dismissed from the school on Saturday for urinating in the water bottle of their girl classmate.

It is said that the girl felt nauseous while drinking water from her water bottle on Thursday and informed her class teachers after smelling foul in the water. The teachers later found that urine was mixed with the water.

Subsequently the teachers conducted an inquiry, in which they found that two boys from the same school had mischievously urinated in the girl’s water bottle.

They also confessed the teachers about it. Since the incident went viral, the Chief Educational officer conducted a detailed inquiry and issued their transfer certificate.

Officials said that for the welfare of the boys, they might be admitted in another schools.