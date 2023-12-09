Class 8 boy dies by suicide after mother scolds him for skipping school

TIRUCHY: A class 8 boy from Thanjavur died by suicide on Friday after his mother scolded him for being absent from school. It is said, R Maheswari from Metupatti near Thanjavur was separated from her husband and was living with her son Dhanaseelan (13) at Kurungulam. Dhanaseelan was studying in class 8 in a private school in the locality was said to be irregular to school.

On Thursday, as Dhanaseelan didn’t attend the school, his mother scolded him.

Later in the night, Dhanaseelan, who was frustrated, died by suicide in the house. On information, the Vallam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur medical College. A case was registered and the investigations are on.