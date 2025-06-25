Class 6 boy injured as bullet from stray dog hunter’s gun hits head

CHENNAI: A Class 6 student in Madurantakam, who was walking to school on Tuesday morning, sustained a serious head injury after he was hit by a bullet fired by a tribal youth hired by a villager to kill stray dogs in the area.

Venkatesan (55), a resident of Vilangadu village, had hired Sarathkumar (25), a tribal from Sirukkaranai village, to shoot aggressive stray dogs that had been troubling the local residents.

Sarathkumar began shooting the dogs using his country-made gun near the village. At that time, a bullet missed its target and struck Kuralarasan (11) of Kokkaranthangal village, who was on his way to the government school where he is studying.

Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot and took the boy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, the local residents caught Sarathkumar and trashed him before handing him over to the police.

Chithamoor police arrested both Sarathkumar and Venkatesan, and seized the weapon and the remaining bullets. The duo was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison. Police said the boy is out of danger and his condition is stable.