Class 3 students to be sampled with NCERT papers

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) is set to conduct a study on the foundational learning of Class 3 students as per the samples provided by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The training and question paper samples provided by NCERT are in three languages: Tamil, English and Urdu for Tamil Nadu.
As per official information by DEE and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the sample question papers have been sent to conduct field testing.
"The sample question papers will be sent to all primary schools to provide the necessary training to class 3 students through teachers. This will be a refreshing practice for students and will give scope for new learning and outcomes," said a department official.
However, teachers of primary government schools have confirmed that they have not received any sample questions as yet. But they have been briefed about the training with samples sent by the NCERT.
"While Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy) is already in place for students in classes 1 to 5, the new sample question paper will surely help understand the foundational learnings of students," said a primary school teacher in Chengalpattu.