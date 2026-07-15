Class 12 Vellore student kills self after parents scold her over birthday celebrations

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide at her residence near Pallikonda in Vellore district, police said. An investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Kaviya, was a resident of Iraivankadu near Pallikonda. She was studying in Class 12 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Poigai.
According to police, Kaviya had celebrated her birthday a day earlier by distributing sweets to her friends at various places. Later, she was allegedly reprimanded by her parents over the celebrations and stayed back at home the following day while the rest of the family had gone out.
Police said Kaviya was found dead when her family returned home. Pallikonda police sent her body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.