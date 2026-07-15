Class 12 Vellore student kills self after parents scold her over birthday celebrations

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Kaviya, was a resident of Iraivankadu near Pallikonda. She was studying in Class 12 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Poigai.

According to police, Kaviya had celebrated her birthday a day earlier by distributing sweets to her friends at various places. Later, she was allegedly reprimanded by her parents over the celebrations and stayed back at home the following day while the rest of the family had gone out.