Class 12 student stabbed by schoolmate in Tamil Nadu

However, during the lunch break two students allegedly got into another argument on the school premises, which turned into a fight. During the altercation, one of the students is alleged to have taken out a knife that he had concealed and repeatedly stabbed the other student.

The injured student sustained multiple stab injuries to his back and waist. Teachers rushed to his aid and shifted him to the Sivaganga Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The accused student is also a Class 12 student, police said.