Class 12 results on May 8; get it on WhatsApp too

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2025-26, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) will release the class 12 result at 9:30 am today.
For the first time, DGE, along with Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency has enabled candidates to access exam results through WhatsApp — send 'Hi' to 7845252525 on WhatsApp and follow directions to procure the results.
Students can also access the results on the official website tnresults.nic.in; dge.tn.gov.in; and results.digilocker.gov.in
Candidates may view their results by entering their registration number and date of birth.
The DGE press note stated, "School students can also obtain their results from their respective schools. Additionally, the results will be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers provided by their respective schools. For private candidates, too, results will be sent through SMS to the number registered at the time of online application."
The results will be released by School Education Department secretary B Chandra Mohan.
For queries regarding results, candidates may contact the help desk number 14417. Counselling helplines available for students and parents are: 14417 / 104 / 14416.