Class 12 final practical exams begin

CHENNAI: The final practical exam for Class 12 for the academic year 2023-24 commenced on Monday. The tests for Class 11 will begin on February 19, while that for Class 10 will start on February 23.

As per the School Education Department schedule, Class 12 practical exams are being held from February 12 to 17. For Class 10, the exams will be held between February 23 and 29, and from February 19 to 24 for Class 11.

The written board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 and continue till April 8; from March 4 to March 25 for Class 11; and from March 1 to March 12 for Class 12.

The results for the Class 10 board exam will be announced on May 10; Class 11 on May 14; and Class 12 on May 6, added the schedule released by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.