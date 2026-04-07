Class 12 exam answer paper evaluation begins

An official said, “As per the needs of each district, we’ve directed the deployment of teachers of both government-aided and private schools. Since the evaluation of Class 12 began on Monday, we’ll soon have the number of teachers involved in the evaluation.”

While election training and polling duty are also scheduled for teachers, DGE anticipates completing the evaluation as per schedule. “We’ve worked out a schedule that does not hinder either the evaluation of answer papers or polling duty. Since the evaluation has just commenced, we’ll try to complete corrections on time,” he added.