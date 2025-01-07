Class 12 boy jumps to death from hostel building in Namakkal

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Jan 2025 4:12 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A Class 12 student died after jumping from the third floor of the hostel building at a private school in Namakkal, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    The boy, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed despite treatment.

    The father of the teen has lodged a formal complaint at the Namakkal police station, expressing suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

    Meanwhile, the police have obtained CCTV footage from the hostel and are investigating the incident to determine whether it was a case of suicide or if someone pushed him.

