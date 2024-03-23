Class 12 board exam concludes, students say papers largely easy

CHENNAI: The Class 12 final board exam that began on March 1 for 2023-24, concluded on Friday. For the State-level exams, 7.72 lakh students had registered, and most of them said that the papers were easy, including major subjects.

Out of the 7.72 lakh, 3.58 lakh were boys and 4.13 lakh were girls from 7,534 schools. And, one trans candidate, and 125 prison candidates, also wrote the exam this year. Additionally, 21,875 private candidates had also registered for the exam.

However, overall, there were 13,000 absentees, of which 10,500 were students enrolled in schools, and 2,500 private candidates. Meanwhile, 1,135 standing squads were deployed for the exam.

Though students of the computer science stream finished their exam on March 19, on the final day of the exam (March 22), over 4.40 lakh school candidates and 6,356 private candidates appeared for the exam.

“The number of absentees on the final day was 8,960, of which 1,009 were private candidates,” noted education officials. “One candidate was reported under malpractice from Perambalur district.”

Speaking to DT Next, Dinesh, a Class 12 student of computer science stream, said, “All papers were easier than anticipated. Maths and computer science papers were the easiest compared to others. But, the three-mark question in physics and one-mark question in English were tough. Even chemistry and Tamil papers were easier.”

Hema of a government school in Porur, who is preparing for the NEET entrance exam, said that chemistry, Tamil and maths papers were the easiest. A student of another stream noted that the business mathematics paper was tough for many students.