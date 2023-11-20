Class 11 student loses legs falling off from bus; MTC driver held for negligence

CHENNAI: The police have booked a bus driver for negligence and arrested him in the incident of a government school student losing his legs after falling off from a MTC bus travelling footboard in Kundrathur. On Friday evening, students of a government school were travelling in the bus from Kollacheri towards Kundrathur when the accident happened.

Despite Venkatesan, the conductor had asked the students to get off the bus and board the next bus, they continued travelling footboard, the police said. When the bus was nearing Kundrathur Theradi, a school student who was travelling foot-board slipped. Doctors at a government hospital performed amputation surgery for the injured boy, Santhosh Kumar, a class 11 student.

On Sunday, police booked the MTC driver, Ganapathy (35) of Kovur. It is to be noted that the actress and BJP functionary, Ranjani Nachiyaar was arrested by the police a couple of weeks ago for manhandling students travelling footboard in the same neighbourhood.