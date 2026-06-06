Class 11 boy drowns while bathing in pond in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A Class 11 boy drowned in a pond while taking bath in Thanjavur on Saturday. R Nilavan (16), a resident of Ettukarambai near Thanjavur, pursuing Class 11, went to take bath in a pond at Sivagamipuram along with his friends as it was a holiday on Saturday.
While the friends were taking bath, Nilavan, out of enthusiasm, went to the deeper area in the pond and was struggling as he did not know how to swim.
Soon, his friends raised an alarm and the passersby who rushed to the spot rescued and rushed him to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead. Vallam police registered a case and are investigating.