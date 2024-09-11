Class 10 Tirunelveli student brings sickle to school, sent to juvenile home

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student at a government-aided school in Tirunelveli's Thazhaiyoothu was found carrying a sickle in his school bag during a routine check, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The teachers quickly confiscated the weapon, and the student was taken to the principal for questioning.

During the inquiry, the student admitted that he was attacked by a classmate on September 10 and hence he decided to assault him, as reported by PTI.

The boy who had attacked and his friend who assisted him were summoned and were questioned. They were sent to a juvenile observation home.

A complaint was lodged with the Thazhaiyoothu police who are investigating the incident.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, raising questions about student behavior and safety in schools.

Last month, three school students, also in Tirunelveli district, brought a knife to school to attack their teacher and it led to a furore. The three were later lodged in the Palaymkottai government observation home.

(With PTI inputs)