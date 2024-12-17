Class 10 Thanjavur boy forced to study dies by suicide

TIRUCHY: A Class 10 boy died by suicide after his parents reportedly forced him to prepare for the examination in Thanjavur on Monday.

A Irshad (16), a resident of Pudupattinam near Sethubavachatram in Thanjavur, studying Class 10 in Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School, who was sleeping upstairs did not come down even after a long time and it was getting late to school and so his parents went up to wake him up.

When they went there, they were shocked to find Irshad hanging.

He was rushed to Peravurani GH, however, Irshad succumbed on the way and the Sethubavachatram police sent the body for a post-mortem.

The police also registered a case and commenced an investigation in which they found that the boy who was on holiday due to heavy rains did not use the time to prepare for the examination and so his parents had reportedly scolded him. Frustrated to bear the scolding by the parents, Irshad took the extreme step, the police said.