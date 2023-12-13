Class 10 students can apply revaluation for board exam papers

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced a revaluation option for class 10 students writing board exams. The students as per the new option will be given a copy of the answer sheet, like the board exam students of classes 11 and 12.

As per the circular, class 10 students writing regular and supplementary exams and private candidates can apply for the revaluation option. Further, the students will be charged for applying for the revaluation.

Any class 10 student applying, will have to pay Rs 275 to get a scan copy of a single answer sheet, Rs 505 for revaluation of one answer sheet and Rs 205 for re-counting per answer sheet.

"If the concerned candidates want the answer sheet to be re-evaluated/re-calculated after seeing the scan copy, they may apply within the due date as fixed by the Directorate of Government Examinations, by paying the fee along with the prescribed instructions," stated the circular.

The score declared through revaluation is final, clarified the circular.