Class 10 student's body found near Sivaganga tank; three friends suspected

The deceased has been identified as Ashwin, son of Nagarajan of Karaiyur. He was studying in Class 10 at a government school in the area.

According to police sources, Ashwin had gone out with four friends on Thursday evening, after schools reopened. The group allegedly consumed alcohol together, during which an argument broke out and three of the boys attacked Ashwin and slit his throat, according to preliminary investigations.

When Ashwin did not return home, his family began searching for him. Police later recovered his body from the Keelakavanoor tank area. The body bore a deep cut injury to the neck.