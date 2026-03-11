Class 10 students among 20 come under stray dog attack in Thanjavur

According to sources, a group of stray dogs were found to be chasing the public and biting them at Big Bazaar Street near Pattukottai in Thanjavur, where the Government Girls Higher Secondary School is located. As the Class 10 public examinations commenced on Wednesday, the students who were crossing the area were also seen being chased by the dogs. Around 20 people, including Hasini, Sakthi Priya, Rithika, Masiba Banu, Hema and Asmitha, all studying Class 10, were bitten.

Soon, the injured people, including the students, were taken to Pattukkottai GH, where they were given first aid. Later, the students were sent to the school by an ambulance to take the examination. A doctor team also accompanied the students who waited till the exams were over.