Class 10 state board exams commence tomorrow; results on May 10

CHENNAI: The Class 10 board exam in Tamil Nadu will commence from March 26 and will continue until April 8. The first exam will be language subject.

A total of 9.38 lakh students of which 9.10 lakh students are from 12,616 schools, 28,827 individual candidates, 235 inmates are appearing for this examination.

As per the Directorate of Government Examination, 4,107 examination centers have been set up across the state and 48,700 teachers are engaged as invigilators and 4,591 flying squads have been set up to prevent malpractice and special monitoring teams have also been formed under the leadership of District Collector, Principal Education Officer and Revenue Department officials.

The results for Class 10 exams will be announced on May 10.