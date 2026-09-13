Class 10 private candidates can register for practical exam training from September 15

CHENNAI: Private candidates appearing for the Class 10 board exam in the 2026-27 academic year can register for practical exam training from September 15-30, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said. The registration is applicable for private candidates writing Class 10 board exam for the first time, including those intending to take exams in all subjects.
Candidates who had appeared under the old syllabus before 2012 and failed in science can also register, stated a press note
Candidates must approach the office of the District Educational Officer (Secondary Education) concerned in person during the registration period and pay a fee of Rs 125, stated DGE. The application form can be downloaded from the DGE website.
The department clarified that this registration is only for attending the practical training classes and does not constitute registration for the Class 10 board exams itself.
Candidates applying for the Class 10 science practical exam will have to attend practical training classes at schools allotted by the respective District Educational Officer. Only candidates who secure at least 80% attendance in the practical training classes will be permitted to appear for the science practical examination.
The hall ticket can be downloaded using the application number provided on the acknowledgement slip issued by the nodal centre. Only candidates who have obtained a hall ticket will be permitted to take the practical exam.