Class 10 private candidates can register for practical exam training from September 15

Candidates who had appeared under the old syllabus before 2012 and failed in science can also register, stated a press note

Candidates must approach the office of the District Educational Officer (Secondary Education) concerned in person during the registration period and pay a fee of Rs 125, stated DGE. The application form can be downloaded from the DGE website.

The department clarified that this registration is only for attending the practical training classes and does not constitute registration for the Class 10 board exams itself.