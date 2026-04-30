Class 10 girl sets herself ablaze, dies in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: A Class 10 girl set herself ablaze in Mayiladuthurai, died after treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital failed to rescue her. Hearing the sad news, kin of the deceased resorted to a road block protest on Wednesday night.
It is said that on April 27, a 16-year-old girl from Kadalangudi village near Mayiladuthurai, who had appeared for the class 10 public exam and was waiting for the results, went to the puja room in the house during the late hours and set herself ablaze after dousing herself with kerosene.
Soon her parents, who rescued her, rushed her to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. The parents also informed the Manalmedu police, who registered a case.
Meanwhile, the doctors from Mayiladuthurai GH referred her to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for over 70 per cent of burn injuries. A judicial inquiry was also held while she was undergoing treatment. However, on April 29, she succumbed despite treatment.
The Manalmedu police registered a case under BNS Section 194 (suicide) and conducted an inquiry with the parents, who had reportedly told the police that she had committed suicide because she was asked to do household work.
However, on Wednesday night (April 29), the kin of the deceased girl resorted to a road block at Kadalangudi Main Road, alleging that she was abused by her teacher and demanded action against him. This had frustrated the girl, forcing her to take the extreme step.
On information, a police team headed by Mayiladuthurai DSP Balaji rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting members and assured them of action based on the report as per the judicial inquiry. Subsequently, they withdrew the protest.