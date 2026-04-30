Class 10 girl sets herself ablaze, dies in Mayiladuthurai

It is said that on April 27, a 16-year-old girl from Kadalangudi village near Mayiladuthurai, who had appeared for the class 10 public exam and was waiting for the results, went to the puja room in the house during the late hours and set herself ablaze after dousing herself with kerosene.

Soon her parents, who rescued her, rushed her to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. The parents also informed the Manalmedu police, who registered a case.