Class 10 Dindigul schoolboy hits his head while diving into well, dies

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old schoolboy died after he hit his head while diving into a drinking water well in Dindigul district on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Marutha Karuppan Deepak Kannan, a native of Muthulapuram in Dindigul. He was studying in Class 10 at the Kallar Government Higher Secondary School in Vilampatti.

Yesterday evening, the teen told his sister Mahalakshmi that he was going to take a bath in the Vaigai river.

Instead, he decided to bathe at a well that supplies drinking water to 58 villages. As he attempted to dive into the well, his head hit the ground and he died on the spot.

Deepak Kannan's mother Oonjal Maari and their neighbours rushed to the spot and took his body to the Nilakottai Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Vilampatti Police Station Sub Inspector Mayilraj has registered a case. Investigation is under way.