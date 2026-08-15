Class 10 boy electrocuted by live wire in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, a Class 10 boy was electrocuted on Saturday after he accidentally stepped onto a live electric line that fell following strong winds in Perambalur.
The police identified the deceased as Surya (15), son of Murugesan from Mangalamedu. Surya was studying Class 10 in a private school in the locality.
According to the police, Murugesan was working at a farm owned by one Abudagir in the locality. Murugesan was staying on the farm along with his son and was working, the police noted.
On Saturday, Murugesan, along with his son Surya, sprinkled pesticides on the crops on the farm where he was working. When they both went inside the farm, the police said, Surya stepped onto the snapped live electric line, and he was electrocuted.
The electric line had fallen on the field following strong winds and heavy rain in the region during the previous night, the police said.
Based on the information, Arumbavur police rushed to the spot and retrieved Surya's body after suspending the power supply. The police sent the boy's body to Perambalur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating further.