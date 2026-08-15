Class 10 boy electrocuted by live wire in Perambalur

On Saturday, Murugesan, along with his son Surya, sprinkled pesticides on the crops on the farm where he was working. When they both went inside the farm, the police said, Surya stepped onto the snapped live electric line, and he was electrocuted.

The electric line had fallen on the field following strong winds and heavy rain in the region during the previous night, the police said.

Based on the information, Arumbavur police rushed to the spot and retrieved Surya's body after suspending the power supply. The police sent the boy's body to Perambalur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating further.