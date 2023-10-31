Begin typing your search...

Class 10 boy electrocuted after live wire falls on him in Pudukkottai

30 Oct 2023 10:15 PM GMT
TIRUCHY: A Class 10 boy was electrocuted after the live power line fell on to him while he was heading towards his school in Pudukkottai on Monday. It is said, S Ramkumar (15), studying class 10 at Muthandipatti Government Higher Secondary school in Pudukkottai.

During the weekend, Ramkumar went to his relative’s house in Komaram. On Monday Ramkumar, who wanted to go to school straight, was wearing his school uniform and was proceeding to catch a bus.

When he had walked a few yards, a live power line fell on to him and was electrocuted. On seeing this, the people rushed to the spot and contacted the Tangedco officials to suspend the power supply. Meanwhile, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and rushed it to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital.

A case was registered and investigations are underway. It may be noted that Ramkumar’s father passed away nine years back due to a brief illness.

