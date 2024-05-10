Begin typing your search...

Class 10 boards: Visually impaired student comes first in Kancheepuram government school

Madan, who is 80% visually impaired is a student at Government High School near Kancheepuram District Collectorate.

10 May 2024
Visually impaired student Madan, the top scorer of Government high school in class 10 board exam

CHENNAI: A visually impaired student in Kancheepuram has become a top scorer of Government high school in class 10 board exam.

His father Vasudevan is working in a private factory and they are the residents of Ellappan Nagar area of Kancheepuram Corporation.

Despite grappling with visual impairment, Madan studied with enthusiasm and with unwavering support from his school teachers and parents, he have scored a total of 477 marks (Tamil- 87, English 97, Maths-100, Science-96, and Social Science-97).

Residents and other people with disabilities praised Madan and his teachers for his incredible achievement.

