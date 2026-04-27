Class 10, 12 results to be released as scheduled: Education Department

CHENNAI: The Class 12 public examination results will be released on May 8, and Class 10 results on May 20, as scheduled, sources in the Directorate of Government Examinations stated.
The process of uploading students’ marks to the computer system is currently underway, with officials from the School Education Department and the examination department engaged in the work.
The Class 12 public examinations under the Tamil Nadu State Board were conducted from March 2 to March 26, with around 8 lakh students appearing.
The Class 10 public examinations were held from March 11 to April 6, with around 9 lakh students taking the exams.
Evaluation of answer sheets was carried out at multiple centres across Tamil Nadu and has been completed.
The results for students who appeared for the Class 11 arrear examinations will also be released on May 20.