Clarify, create awareness before distributing fortified rice through ration shops: Premalatha Vijayakanth to TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government should distribute and sell fortified rice only after creating awareness among the public about its uses and advantages, said DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth.

In a statement here on Saturday, the DMDK general secretary noted that the court had asked the Union government to furnish details about the distribution of fortified rice through PDS shops.

The Centre replied that doctors have recommended that fortified rice is beneficial for people suffering from thalassemia and anaemia.

It added that advertisements were released and notices about the rice were placed in ration shops to create awareness among the people.

Following this, the court directed the authorities to create awareness about who can and cannot consume this.

Thanking the court, Premalatha said the Tamil Nadu government should introduce fortified rice in ration shops only after creating proper awareness and clarifying the doubts in the minds of the people as to who should eat the rice.

Till then the government should not allow this rice for public distribution, she demanded.