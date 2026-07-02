Claiming to be Miniter’s relative, 2 assault fuel station staff; arrested

The incident, which took place on Tuesday night on Dr Nanjappa Road, came to light after a video of the altercation circulated widely on social media. In the footage, one of the assailants is seen claiming to be a relative of a State Minister.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Ragavendra (27) of Rathinapuri and his friend Sreejayashankar (24). They arrived at the fuel station around 10 pm and requested petrol in a plastic bottle, stating that their two-wheeler had run out of fuel.