CJP ends it, but Tamil Nadu's war against NEET far from over

Addressing reporters at the Chennai Press Club, Manirathinam urged the State government to allot a designated public space in Chennai for a sustained anti-NEET protest. He said scrapping NEET remained the only permanent solution to protect the future of students aspiring to pursue medical education and asserted that the movement would continue through democratic means until the examination was withdrawn.

His remarks came a day after members of the Cockroach Janata Party and Left-linked student and youth groups announced the withdrawal of their protest at Balan Illam, the CPI state headquarters in T Nagar, where they had been staging a sit-in since the midnight of July 20. Meanwhile, members of the CPI-affiliated All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a protest near Panagal Maligai in Guindy on Sunday, demanding the abolition of NEET and attempting to lay siege to Raj Bhavan.