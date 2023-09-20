CJ allows to hear suo motu revisions: Justice N Anand Venkatesh

CHENNAI: Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court (MHC) has refused to recuse from the from the further hearing of the suo motu revisions against the discharge of sitting ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu from disproportionate asset (DA) case, the judge also told that the suo motu initiation was exercised after obtaining permission from the Chief Justice of MHC.



The Judge wondered, if the counsels find that the hearing of suo motu by this court is against law means why no one has approached the Supreme Court. The judge also made it clear that the developments were informed to the Chief Justice (CJ) of the MHC about the suo motu initiations and CJ had permitted him to hear the cases.

The Senior counsel N R Elango, who appeared for minister KKSSR Ramachandran contended that the judge must recuse from the hearing as his order is prejudice of the accused and apprehension of bias.

Another senior counsel A Ramesh, appeared for minister Thangam Thennarasu objected, the continuation of judge Anand Venkatesh in hearing the case. He also contended that as the master of the roster, the CJ has to assign the suo motu case before another judge to hear the case.

Alleging amassing assets far in excess of known sources of income when Ramachandran was the minister between 2006-2011, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had in 2011 registered a case against him, wife R Aadhilakshmi, and friend KSP Shanmugamoorthy. V Shyamala, the investigating officer (IO), filed a detailed final report in Madurai special court in 2012. The case was later transferred to the Srivilliputhur special court.

In 2012, the DVAC booked Thangam Thennarasu and wife Manimegalai for amassing wealth between 2006 - 2010 when Thangam Thennarasu was the education minister of the then DMK regime.

Both the cases were transferred to the Srivilliputhur special judge citing administrative reasons.

Later, the DMK came back to power in 2021 both the ministers were discharged from the DA cases by the Srivilliputhur special court.

On August 23, Justice Anand Venkatesh reopened both the cases by initiating criminal revision Suo -motu and issued notice to the accused persons including ministers KKSSR and Thangam Thennarasu.

The judge also issued the materials to the counsels, which were relied upon to initiate suo motu against the ministers. The judge posted the suo motu hearing against minister KKSSR to November 2 and minister Thangam Thennarasu's case was posted on November 9.