Civil Supplies CID register over 6K cases till July end

CHENNAI: As many as 6,025 cases have been registered by the Civil Supplies CID until July end this year, a statement from Virudhunagar police said.

In the above cases, 2,342 tonnes of PDS rice, 13,720 litres of PDS kerosene, 1,725 cooking gas cylinders and 64 other essential commodities were seized.

The total value of the goods seized in these cases is Rs 1, 84, 41,328. A total of 6,272 persons involved in these crimes have been arrested, and 1,362 vehicles used for smuggling have also been confiscated, the statement added.

In addition, 2,880 seized vehicles, after the confiscation process, have been released. 70 offenders have been detained under the BM Act.

To report illegal transport and hoarding of essential commodities, a toll-free contact number 1800 599 5950 is provided and information received is kept confidential and legal action is taken immediately.

The state government is distributing essential commodities through the Public Distribution System to benefit the poor and middle-class families. But some people were illegally smuggling the distributed essential commodities and selling them on the black market.

The officers of the Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department have been conducting regular patrols and are engaged in preventive work relating to the smuggling and hoarding of PDS items.

Cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities and their accomplices, and the vehicles used for smuggling have been seized, and appropriate action is taken.