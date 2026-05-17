Civic Duty: Ruling MLAs begin outreach as regime bides time on promises

CHENNAI: First-time MLAs of the ruling TVK have intensified constituency-level inspections across the State over the last few days following directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to identify immediate civic issues and public grievances.
The outreach exercise, launched soon after the Assembly session earlier this week, is being viewed as the government's first coordinated grassroots administrative initiative after assuming office. Party sources said the newly elected legislators were instructed to return to their constituencies immediately after taking the oath and begin direct field engagement with officials and the public.
Since Thursday, several first-time legislators and ministers have been touring government hospitals, bus stands, drinking water facilities, roads, sewage networks, flood-prone areas and sanitation infrastructure while reviewing pending civic works with district administrations.
Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar, KG Arunraj, R Keerthana and TK Prabhu, along with senior minister N Anand and Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, are among those conducting inspections and review meetings in their respective constituencies. Officials accompanying the legislators said emphasis has been placed on resolving immediate civic complaints and accelerating basic infrastructure works.
In Srirangam, TVK MLA S Ramesh ordered an inquiry after conducting a surprise inspection at the Government Hospital on May 15, following complaints from patients alleging bribery by hospital staff.
The subsequent inquiry confirmed that four staff members had accepted illegal gratification. Following the findings, two government employees were transferred, and two temporary staff members were dismissed from service.
"The government led by the Chief Minister stands firmly for transparent and people-centric governance," Ramesh said after the action was initiated.
According to party functionaries, the leadership has advised MLAs to initially focus on public grievances and civic administration while the government gradually moves towards implementing its broader electoral promises. Apart from infrastructure-related concerns, legislators are also reviewing complaints about Tasmac liquor outlets and bars across several districts.
"It is a learning phase for many first-time legislators. The Chief Minister wants them to understand the administrative structure, work closely with officials and ensure faster redressal of public grievances," a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.
Party insiders said the constituency visits are expected to continue in the coming weeks as the government seeks to establish a visible administrative presence at the grassroots level in the early days of its tenure.