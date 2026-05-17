Civic Duty: Ruling MLAs begin outreach as regime bides time on promises

The outreach exercise, launched soon after the Assembly session earlier this week, is being viewed as the government's first coordinated grassroots administrative initiative after assuming office. Party sources said the newly elected legislators were instructed to return to their constituencies immediately after taking the oath and begin direct field engagement with officials and the public.

Since Thursday, several first-time legislators and ministers have been touring government hospitals, bus stands, drinking water facilities, roads, sewage networks, flood-prone areas and sanitation infrastructure while reviewing pending civic works with district administrations.