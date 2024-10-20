Civic body must decide on unveiling of actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue: Minister MP Saminathan clarifies

TIRUCHY: The deciding authority of the unveiling of actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue is the city corporation and the district administration, not the Department of Information and Publicity, clarified minister MP Saminathan on Saturday.

The minister of Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan, visited the memorial of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar, Justice Party Leader Sir AT Paneerselvam, and MK Thiyagraja Bhagavathar at the memorial complex in Tiruchy. He paid a floral tribute to the statues.

While speaking to reporters, the minister said as the three memorials come under the Department of Information and Publicity it will undertake the maintenance works.

He said that despite the construction of the memorials undertaken during the tenure of the previous AIADMK government, the works are incomplete. But the DMK took the initiative and inaugurated the memorials on a single day after coming to power.

“We have inspected all the three memorials and took notice of works to be carried out and they would start soon”, the minister said.

Answering a query on the unveiling of the actor Sivaji Ganesan’s statue, the minister said, the district administration and the city corporation will take steps for the same based on the court’s direction.

District collector M Pradeep Kumar and other officials accompanied the minister.