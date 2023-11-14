Civic authorities are ready to tackle water stagnation during the monsoon season

CHENNAI: After the capital city received active monsoon spells on Tuesday, many places witnessed water logging which was removed immediately by the civic body.



Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan stated the authorities are keeping a close watch on the incessant rains. They have adequate pumps and other drainage and clearance equipment to handle any eventuality especially in low lying areas considering the terrain challenges.

So far, additional 876.19 km storm water drains laid during the past 2.5 years based on the expert committee recommendation have helped in several areas which used to get waterlogged for brief spells of rain free of water logging. All officials of the corporation have been doing field inspection and addressing the ground level challenges. Subways have all been free of water stagnation.

"Based on the last three months' experience we have identified points of water stagnation which were resolved using local interventions. We have also taken the support of the 15 monitoring officers to go round to have an oversight and suitable alert us. The regional deputy commissioners, and ward members have been working as a team. Rain is anticipated in the night too for which duty arrangements have been made, " corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan told DT Next.

"We do expect challenges with regards to roads getting damaged. Also, areas around the metro rail do present challenges and adequate pumps are being used to ensure that water gets drained. We are keeping our fingers crossed about the intensity of the rain in addition to the amount of rain and taking the challenges based on a three hour nowcast being made available by the IMD, " he added.

Pointing out the missing links yet to be completed in the city though the northeast monsoon started in October. The commissioner explained that the missing links have gone down to less than 1,000 meters in 10 locations and have connected them with earthen links. The city corporation coordinated with Chennai metro water regarding any emerging issue of sewage overflow or sewage getting mixed up with water.

Chennai mayor R Priya said at least 23,000 workers are in the field to ease out the water logging situation in the city. "During the previous monsoon season, many areas witnessed water logging which has been resolved after the city received 10 cm rainfall in a single day. We are ready to ensure that no water stagnation is experienced for a long time for the next two months, " she added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued a circulation stating that the monitoring and control room will function round the clock in view of the northeast monsoon. The public can raise complaints about sewage overflow and drinking water supply interruption, and they can reach out to 044 – 45674567 and toll free no 1916. The issue would be resolved at the earliest as they have adequate equipment and manpower.